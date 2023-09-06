Report: Bayern Munich positioned for strong pursuit of Fulham’s João Palhinha in January

We know that not everyone thinks Bayern Munich needs a new No. 6, but manager Thomas Tuchel’s desire for a new player at the position is persisting.

According to a report from Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is poised to strike again on Fulham FC’s João Palhinha in January:

Bayern are set to launch a fresh move for João Palhinha in January. Fulham manager Marco Silva does not want to lose Palhinha, but the club are thought to be willing to let him go if they have a replacement lined up. Fulham moved to sign Scott McTominay and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg on deadline day, and both players are likely to be available again in January.

With the “transfer committee” being disbanded, Tuchel has already cleared one hurdle to get Palhinha, as most of his opposition came from club legends Uli Hoeneß and Karl Heinz Rummenigge. However, recent reports indicate that Joshua Kimmich might also not be ready to cede his position as the team’s No. 6 and irritating Kimmich at this stage could end up being an incentive for the Germany international to start exploring some of the feelers that he received from Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, and Liverpool FC over the summer.

