“Erratic” Thomas Tuchel annoyed bosses during summer transfer window at Bayern Munich...and recently, too

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), it was not just Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, who might have been irritated with manager Thomas Tuchel this summer.

In fact, Tuchel — allegedly — annoyed his bosses with his insistence on getting a new No. 6, especially because the coach seemed to prioritize that position over getting a new striker.

Of course, Bayern Munich eventually did get Harry Kane, but not until the other high-ranking officials at the club became exasperated with Tuchel’s desire for a defensive midfielder:

The way Thomas Tuchel acted during the transfer period was described internally as “erratic.” He brought so many names into play and had many ideas. For the people in charge, Tuchel was ‘too creative’. Even early in the window when the bosses had Harry Kane as priority, the coach was still fighting for the signing of Declan Rice. Some in the committee even had the feeling that a #6 was more important to Tuchel than a striker.

Already in the crosshairs of the bosses, Tuchel double-down on his (perceived) boorish behavior by going public with this thoughts on the roster being too...thin (pretty rich from the Slim Reaper, eh?):

Bayern bosses did not show understanding to Thomas Tuchel’s latest statements that the squad was thin. Tuchel’s constant public demands for a No. 6 had annoyed the people in charge, but in the end they accepted it and went for Palhinha. Now the fact that Tuchel is still going on with his statements, even after the end of the transfer window, is seen very critically internally. The opinion of the bosses is that Tuchel should now focus on working with the existing squad and that the coach was also himself part of the committee that made the decisions on the squad (giving Pavard the green light to leave, letting Stanišić go out on loan, selling Gravenberch).

There seems to be some heat going on between Tuchel and various members of Bayern Munich, but for now, things are relatively calm from the outside looking in (well, at least until now). While the situation will warrant watching given Tuchel’s past history of battling with his players and superiors, Bayern Munich is winning...and we all know that a few victories can cover up a whole lot of discourse within a club.

