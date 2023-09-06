 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Bavarian Podcast Works Flagship Show has dropped! Check out our takes on Harry Kane's role at Bayern Munich, the transfer window results, and Germany's call-up list!

Filed under:

Report: Thomas Tuchel, Joshua Kimmich butting heads at Bayern Munich

“I see trouble coming,” — Royal Blood.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bayern Munich Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there is a power struggle brewing at Bayern Munich between Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Tuchel.

It seems that Kimmich, the team’s No. 6, did not take too kindly to Tuchel’s rumored desire for a new player at the position. Now, the two bullheaded power brokers are at odds, per Sport Bild:

Thomas Tuchel’s statement that he does not see Joshua Kimmich as a No. 6 was a ‘slap in the face’ for the player, who then insisted that he was very comfortable in the position.

While Kimmich had a big influence on previous coaches, he is appreciated by Tuchel, but does not receive any special treatment. The club’s bosses have recently been critical of Kimmich internally. Tuchel is in line with them.

The disagreement over Kimmich’s position comes at a precarious time. Over the summer, the Germany international was linked to FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool FC — not exactly a shabby list of clubs to have as suitors.

For Bayern Munich, Kimmich has had a huge voice within the team over the past three seasons, but now Tuchel seems to be looking in a different direction and is not ceding any power to the midfielder.

Kimmich gave an interview just a few weeks ago downplaying Bayern Munich’s need for a new No. 6 by saying, “I’m a No. 6” — leaving a crystal clear message for Tuchel on how he perceived the coach’s preference for a new midfielder.

When the January transfer window hits and Tuchel continues his push for a new No. 6, will things come to a head?

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works