Report: Thomas Tuchel, Joshua Kimmich butting heads at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there is a power struggle brewing at Bayern Munich between Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Tuchel.

It seems that Kimmich, the team’s No. 6, did not take too kindly to Tuchel’s rumored desire for a new player at the position. Now, the two bullheaded power brokers are at odds, per Sport Bild:

Thomas Tuchel’s statement that he does not see Joshua Kimmich as a No. 6 was a ‘slap in the face’ for the player, who then insisted that he was very comfortable in the position. While Kimmich had a big influence on previous coaches, he is appreciated by Tuchel, but does not receive any special treatment. The club’s bosses have recently been critical of Kimmich internally. Tuchel is in line with them.

The disagreement over Kimmich’s position comes at a precarious time. Over the summer, the Germany international was linked to FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool FC — not exactly a shabby list of clubs to have as suitors.

For Bayern Munich, Kimmich has had a huge voice within the team over the past three seasons, but now Tuchel seems to be looking in a different direction and is not ceding any power to the midfielder.

Kimmich gave an interview just a few weeks ago downplaying Bayern Munich’s need for a new No. 6 by saying, “I’m a No. 6” — leaving a crystal clear message for Tuchel on how he perceived the coach’s preference for a new midfielder.

When the January transfer window hits and Tuchel continues his push for a new No. 6, will things come to a head?