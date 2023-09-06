Daily Schmankerl: Did Yann Sommer lack support at Bayern Munich?; Joshua Kimmich’s rousing start; Kylian Mbappe mulling future with PSG or Liverpool; Remembering all those players linked to Bayern over the summer; and MORE!

Not everyone thought Yann Sommer’s move to Bayern Munich at midseason during the 2022/23 campaign was the best thing for the goalkeeper.

Switzerland national team coach Murat Yakin told Sport1 that not everything was great for Sommer upon moving to the German Rekordmeister.

“I know Yann very well, I had him with me in Basel. His time at Bayern didn’t leave him unscathed. He needs a basic confidence to be able to perform at 100 percent. Yann was dragged through a mud sling. He didn’t deserve that. He became a victim of a mechanism that only happens at Bayern. When he came to the national team, of course I talked to him. That wasn’t the Yann I knew. He had extreme pressure at Bayern, which he ultimately withstood. But that also showed that he is a strong goalkeeper. And we worked on that through our goalkeeper coach,” Yakin said.

“With Yann, you always have to look at the person. What happened with Bayern didn’t just bounce off Yann. He felt the support from a sporting point of view, but something was missing. That didn’t pass him by without a trace. All the criticism has gnawed away at him. I didn’t understand it. You knew Yann and you knew who you were getting. He showed what he could do. And he never complained. The Bayern period wasn’t easy for Yann, and he had to deal with that.”

When asked if Sommer should return to Switzerland, Yakin said that Inter Milan was right place for Sommer.

“As long as he has the opportunity to play abroad, he has to do it. Where should he play in Switzerland? He’s not even thinking about quitting. Yann still has a lot planned, Inter is the right club for that,” said Yakin.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been excellent this season and it shows with how he has been seeking to find his teammates in the box:

Two players in Europe's big-5 leagues have played 40+ passes into the final third and 40+ passes into the opposition box so far this season:



Enzo Fernández

◉ 66 final third entries

◉ 47 penalty area entries



Joshua Kimmich

◉ 45 final third entries

Joshua Kimmich
◉ 45 final third entries
◉ 41 penalty area entries

With so much going on between both Bayern Munich and Germany, the topics for a BFW podcast could go on for days.

Things are going well for Bayern Munich and Germany is — again — looking to try and figure out how to be successful. We have strong opinions on all of that — and we KNOW you do, too — so join us for this Flagship Show where we hit on some of the biggest news from the past week, including the following topics:

Harry Kane’s lack of chances in the current system.

The deadline day transfer successes and failures. Is Bayern Munich in trouble or are things going to be okay?

Did Bayern Munich sell off too much of its depth?

Hansi Flick made some curious selections — and had some even more curious omissions for his Germany call-ups.

90Min.com captured a report from Fabrizio Romano, which indicated that Kylian Mbappé is considering signing a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain:

In a blow to Real Madrid, early talks are taking place between Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain over the contract extension, although it could include a 2024 exit clause.

According to L’Equipe, however, Mbappé might have his eyes on a move to Liverpool FC — which could take Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman off of Jürgen Klopp’s radar:

Liverpool could yet be an alternative destination for Kylian Mbappé, who admires Jürgen Klopp and could be tempted if the Reds were to make him an offer.

Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sané both earned Bundesliga Team of the Week honors from WhoScored.com, as did Alexander Nübel, who is on loan with VfB Stuttgart:

Bundesliga Team of the Week

In addition, Nübel and Sané made the Europe’s Top 5 Leagues Team of the Week:

Team of the Week in Europe's top 5 leagues

In addition, Kimmich, Nübel, and Sané were also recognized by Transfermarkt for their respective performances:

So the Champions League draw is official aaaaand ... Bayern Munich will face Manchester United and two others in the 2023 group stage. Okay, that’s being unfair to Copenhagen and Galatasaray, but that really is the first thing you think when you see a group like this.

Beyond that there is the news that João Palinha is on his way over from Fulham (transfer pending) and to finance the deal, Benjamin Pavard is headed to Inter Milan (confirmed) and Ryan Gravenberch is on the verge of a move to Liverpool FC (less than confirmed). Given the 40 minute Zoom time limit for meetings, we had to rush to fit all the topics in this time:

What can Bayern Munich expect in the Champions League group stages this year?

Do we expect any threat from Man United?

How many Bundesliga teams will make it to the next round of the UCL?

Is João Palinha really on his way to Bayern Munich ... and for HOW MUCH?

Why Ryan Gravenberch never worked out for this club.

The final word on the Benjamin Pavard deal and the implications of not getting a replacement.

Can Christoph Freund be the guy to turn around Bayern’s failing youth system?

Former Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is settling in at Inter Milan and nearly everyone thinks he is destined for success at the club.

“At Bayern he played in a number of roles,” Deschamps noted. “At Inter I think he can play on the right. He knows what I expect from him. I think things can go well for him.”

Pavard’s new teammate and former Bundesliga forward, Marcus Thuram, also thinks the Frenchman will succeed in Italy.

“He’s won trophies everywhere he’s gone. Both at Bayern and with the national team,” Thuram said. “I think he’ll do well here,” he said of his fellow Frenchman.

Bayern Munich was linked to a few dozen players over the summer and Transfermarkt captured the current values of some of those players for a starting XI:

Behind the #FCBayern lies a busy transfer summer with many rumors - and there was something for every position!

The Gladbach curse is finally gone as Bayern Munich faced Borussia Mönchengladbach and won 2-1. It took the Bavarians three (!) years and multiple managerial changes, but the win is truly sweet.

Here are our talking points from the game: