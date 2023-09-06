Bayern Munich denied Eintracht Frankfurt the chance to sign Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel gave the perfect response to the racial abuse he received last month by sealing the win for Bayern Munich in the 87th minute during their incredibly rare 2-1 win away to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga. His performances beforehand had already convinced Eintracht Frankfurt and wanted to buy him after Randal Kolo Muani moved to Paris Saint-Germain, but the Rekordmeister said no:

Eintracht Frankfurt enquired to Bayern over a loan deal for Mathys Tel, as they were looking to replace Randal Kolo Muani. Bayern turned down the approach. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This is not the first time that other clubs inquired about the 18-year-old Frenchman, who made it clear that his intention is to stay at Bayern to prove himself and develop his game along the way; it is either the club or Tel/his agent who reiterates that Tel does not want to move. It is rare that someone as young as Tel wants to stay at a big club despite limited chances; youth players from Bayern’s academy are either leaving on loan or on a permanent basis because of that very reason.

Looking for more chatter on Bayern Munich’s transfer window and recent form? Check out the Bavarian Podcast Works Flagship Show on Spotify or below: