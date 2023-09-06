Bayern Munich star Harry Kane can already feel strong connection with fans

There is no doubt that football fans are raucous, rowdy, and passionate everywhere.

For Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, however, the striker can sense something stronger than the norm from his brief time in Germany, so far.

In a recent interview with Bild am Sonntag journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Kane detailed what he has felt so far in Germany.

“It feels like there’s a very strong connection with the fans here — a family. At first I could hardly believe it when I saw there were normal residential buildings on the other side of Säbener Straße. This is unique. The fans are such a big part of a football club, they’re with us through thick and thin. Getting in touch with them — through an autograph, a photo or a short conversation — is important and not a problem for me at all,” Kane said.

Star players appreciating fans and making time for them is not always the norm, but Kane seems to have a sense of obligation to bridge the gap between the supporters and team. As if his performances on the pitch were not enough, Kane also understands why building that connection off of the field is vital as well.

