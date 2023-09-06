 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Maccabi Tel Aviv coach Robbie Keane raves over Daniel Peretz’s Bayern Munich move

Huge potential from the 23-year-old.

AFC Bournemouth v Maccabi Tel Aviv - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Bayern Munich announced the arrival of 23-year-old Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv. A €5 million fee was agreed upon by the two clubs, which sent the young man on his way to Munich. Robbie Keane, Maccabi’s coach, spoke highly of Peretz.

“He’s been an unbelievable player for this club,” the ex-Tottenham Hotspur and LA Galaxy striker said (via The Athletic). “All I can say, since we’ve been here, is how humble and professional he is as a person. He’s a lovely kid, understands the game, understands what it’s like to be in a team. Of course, he’s sad that he’s going to be missing his team-mates, but he’s going to one of the biggest clubs in the world. We couldn’t stand in his way.”

Although Keane has been in charge for only two months, he saw that Bayern have got themselves a promising player.

