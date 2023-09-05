Germany’s September 2023 International Break: All Updates

We take a break from the drama and dysfunction at Bayern Munich to bring you the drama and dysfunction in the German national team.

Hansi Flick has an impossible job to do. They may be friendlies, but he needs wins against Japan and France if he wants to convince the DFB higher ups of his vision. Unfortunately, nobody can really explain what that vision may be — the team’s results have been in the gutter for some time now. Some of the blame for that lies squarely at the feet of the coach, and it’s unclear if he’s taking any steps to rectify it.

The injuries to Niclas Fullkrug and Jamal Musiala don’t help matters, as their absence will be felt by a squad already lacking a striker and top level talent. If things don’t go well this international break, it could be Flick’s last.

