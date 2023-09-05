Thomas Tuchel’s unhappiness with Leon Goretzka at Bayern Munich during preseason, could have played role in German national team exclusion

It is no secret that Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has not exactly been a big fan of midfielder Leon Goretzka.

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Tuchel had a conversation with Germany coach Hansi Flick regarding the midfielder and his performance for Bayern Munich during the preseason. Later, Goretzka was omitted from Flick’s roster:

Hansi Flick spoke to Thomas Tuchel before making his decision to leave Leon Goretzka out of the squad for the next games. Tuchel was not happy at all with Goretzka during preseason, although he got his spot back at the start of the season.

Tuchel’s displeasure with Goretzka seemed to date back to last season and run straight through the preseason — right up until Tuchel needed to stabilize a midfield that just was not in sync with Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer together on the pitch.

Since that point, Goretzka took over the starting role and has looked fantastic in working with Kimmich. All of that, however, did not help Goretzka get the call to Germany. Flick arranged a personal get together with Goretzka to explain why he was not going to call the 28-year-old for matches against France and Japan:

Flick traveled to Munich to meet with Goretzka and explain his decision, arguing that there was too little impact from the player, especially when in possession of the ball. Nevertheless, Flick assured Goretzka that the door was not closed for him.

If Goretzka keeps up his current level of play, there is little doubt he will be continue to hold a starting role at Bayern Munich — and even less doubt that he will be able to retain his position on Germany’s roster.

