Positive Vibes Only: Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick sounds chipper ahead of tough slate for German national team

Recent months have not been kind to former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick’s iteration of the Germany national team.

Some iffy play in international friendlies has been sandwiched around a disastrous World Cup in Qatar, leaving many fans very pessimistic about the immediate future.

Flick, however, indicated that feels the exact opposite of that and feels that the squad is ready to step its collective game up as a roster — and as a coaching staff.

“I’m positive, we have a plan. I can promise that we are well prepared. In the last few weeks I have traveled to many players, we talked about the future, what expectations I have, what roles the players have to fulfill. The conversations give me confidence that the team has understood what we are facing. There was a turning point, a new phase has begun - from now on we want to fix a core of the team,” Flick told Sportbuzzer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The experiences of the past were important. We tried out a lot of things, new lineups, new systems. And even though the results weren’t optimal, we made a step forward.”

Things could start to get dicey for Flick should the team look hapless against France and Japan. Even with the optimism flowing, the reality is that the team’s performances will have to convincing — or the doubt surrounding the squad will only continue to grow.

