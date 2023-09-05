Bayern Munich campus round-up: Bayern II finally win, some deadline day transfers, and more

While the first team of Bayern Munich squeaked a narrow win, the club’s youth teams also experienced close games. Here’s the round up:

Bayern II - 4-3 win over Memmingen

This was a much needed win for Bayern II after a truly awful start to the season, with the team now on just nine points after eight games despite win. Bayern II demonstrated it’s full attacking potential here, with the likes of Lovro Zvonarek, Desiré Ségbe, Younes Aitamer and Dion Berisha combining to give Bayern II a rare three points. But the defense remains a big worry, with supposed leader Steve Breitkreutz getting sent off in the second half.

Bayern U-17 - 0-0 vs Mainz U-17

There is not much to say about this game. It was a boring, drab affair with little attacking quality from either side. It also helped neither side.

Deadline day transfers

Aside from the headline loans of Arijon Ibrahimović and Paul Wanner, there were a few other players that left on deadline day. Angelo Brückner, right-back at Bayern II for the past few years, was loaned out to Austria first division team TSV Hartberg. Attacker Benjamin Dibrani extended his contract to 2025 and left on loan Austrian second division side SW Bregenz.

Most surprisingly, Antonio Tikvić, one of the better performing youngsters of preseason, was permanently sold to Serie A side Udinese Calcio after just one season at the club. Florian Plettenberg reports that he was sold for €650k, with Bayern securing a matching right. Picking a player up for free and selling him on for €650k is not shabby business and it’s hard to deny Tikvić the opportunity, though it does seem to leave Bayern II very short at the back.

