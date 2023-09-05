Thomas Tuchel has no time for breaking down what caused Bayern Munich’s last minute failed transfers

Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach finally broke what seemed to be a curse the Rekordmeister had with Die Fohlen, never seeming to get the better of ‘Gladbach in recent seasons. The win also lifted what was a slightly sour undertone that lingered, ending the summer transfer window as such where Bayern had proposed deadline day transfers for both Armel Bella-Kotchap and João Palhinha fall through after the official deadline in Germany had passed.

For Palhinha’s case, he had already flown to Munich, completed his medicals, and started taking pictures with a Bayern kit. There were also reports that said Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah wanted to move to Bayern, but Chelsea wanted a permanent deal instead of a loan, which was Bayern’s preference for a potential deal to occur; that also broke down. As it stands, Bayern let both Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanišić go without adequately replacing either of them with a right back; they would have done so with either Chalobah or Bella-Kotchap.

After Bayern’s 2-1 win over Gladbach, Thomas Tuchel was asked about the failed transfers in the last hours of the summer window, but he had no time for looking back. Questions are naturally asked as to why, exactly, all of the proposed deals on the table for Bayern collapsed at the eleventh hour, but Tuchel feels that there’s really no, one person to blame in any of it.

“There’s no point in pointing fingers. It’s no one’s fault. It’s pointless to break it down now. We won’t do that on TV studios. That’s not my job either. It is what it is now and we have to live with it. Hopefully with a bit of luck we can get through the winter,” Tuchel explained on Sports Studio (via @iMiaSanMia).

The Palhinha collapse bears significant weight for Tuchel, though, as he had made it clear to Bayern’s board he wanted to sign a No. 6, defensive midfielder. Most of the club’s transfer efforts were focused on signing Harry Kane from Tottenham after it became clear they could not get Declan Rice from West Ham, but Bayern’s board had disagreed with Tuchel that, after all the transfer business that was already done, the club still need a No. 6.

Palhinha would've solved Tuchel’s defensive midfielder conundrum, and he knows it, but still has faith in the squad as it is now. “I think I know what João (Palhinha) would have given us. We have a very small squad now, but we believe in its quality. We have a lot of attacking players, but we are very short in defense,” he stressed.

