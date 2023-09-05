 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen hints at signing João Palhinha in January

Both sides really want this transfer to happen

By R.I.P. London Teams
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Second Round Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Bayern Munich thought they got João Palhinha on deadline day of the transfer window a few days ago, only for the deal to fall through because Fulham FC could not find a replacement in time. Palhinha had already travelled to Munich to perform his medical and had official photos taken. Nevertheless, the Bavarians said they will go back for him later. Club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen saying that the club will try again in the winter:

He was extremely sad yesterday. He would’ve liked to stay (in Munich). But as we say: most of the time, you see each other twice in life.

– As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Palhinha’s brother/agent wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that the club “did not kill his dream, but merely delayed it”. This shows the intent of both parties to go for each other again. #ServusPalhinha and #Palhinha2028 might happen in four months’ time.

