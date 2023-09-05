Bavarian Loan Works: Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel earns team of the week honors, Malik Tillman scores

As the transfer windows were closing this week, Bayern Munich was not only busy trying to sign players, but also sending more players out on loan. A total of five players were sent out on loan this week between the first and second teams. Wanner got off to a hot start — assisting the game-winner in his first match — and Malik Tillman got his first goal for PSV and a call up to the USMNT. Nübel made the biggest noise earning team of the week honors in goal for Stuttgart. See what everyone else was up to this week.

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

After allowing five goals last week in Leipzig, Nübel and Stuttgart returned home to take on SC Freiburg. This time they posted a 5-0 win for the second consecutive home game. Unlike the previous wins this season — where Nübel didn’t have to make many saves — he stood on his head and made seven saves to keep the shutout. His performance earned him a spot in kicker’s Elf des Tages (team of the week).

Joshua Kimmich and Bayern loanee Alexander Nübel in @kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/U9jX0J5Z2y — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 3, 2023

Stuttgart will travel to face Mainz on September 16th after the international break.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić started on the bench for Leverkusen’s home match against Darmstadt. He came into the game in the 72nd minute when Leverkusen up 4-1. While on the field, he completed all 17 attempted passes and created one chance that led to a shot for his teammate. Although he did not contribute to the goal directly, they scored one more time and finished the game with a strong 5-1 — taking them to the top of the Bundesliga table on goal differential.

Leverkusen will travel to face Bayern in an early top-dual on Friday, September 15. Stanišić will be busy in the meantime, as he was called up to play for the Croatian National team for their upcoming Euro Qualifiers.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman finally made his debut for PSV late in the second leg of their Champions League playoff round. PSV was already up 5-1 when he came on in the 87th minute. He only had four touches and committed one foul — which was bad enough to earn him a quick yellow card. PSV won 7-3 on aggregate and will play in the Champions League and were drawn into a group with Arsenal, Sevilla, and Lens.

Tillman also started on the bench for PSV’s league match on the road against RKC Waalwijk. He came into the match in the 72nd minute with his team up 3-0, but that didn’t stop him form looking for a goal. In the 86th minute, Tillman opened his account for PSV with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. This brought the score line to the final of 4-0.

Tillman has been called up to represent the USMNT for their upcoming friendlies against Uzbekistan and Oman. After the break, PSV will host NEC Nijmegen on September 16th.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidovic – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidovic is one of a few players sent on loan before the transfer windows closed this week. Born to Croatian parents in Augsburg, Vidovic represented Germany at the U-15 level, but has played for Croatia’s youth teams since — most recently with the U-21s. He was on loan last season to Vitesse in the Dutch Eredivisie, where he scored four goals in 25 appearances. He was on the bench for his first game for Zagreb, but did not get onto the pitch.

Zagreb will host Slaven on September 16th, after the international break.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimovic was also sent on loan this week. The German-Kosovan has been in Bayern’s system since 2018. Most of his appearances came for Bayern’s U-19, but he also had a handful of appearances and goals for Bayern II and one appearance for the first team. This is his first loan spell. He was not in the 18-man gameday squad for Frosinone’s 0-0 draw this weekend.

Frosinone will host Sassuolo on September 17th.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner was the last of the first team trio to be loaned out this week. The youngest player to ever appear for Bayern looks to hone his skills with his first loan spell. Elversberg — for those of you not familiar — is a team from Saarland that has surprisingly won the league the past two seasons, making it to the second division for the first time.

Wanner started his loan spell off hot, coming off the bench in the 68th minute on the road to Osnabrück and getting the assist in the game’s only goal. This was the club’s first win of the season after getting a point in the first match and then losing four straight — including a first round loss in the Pokal.

Elversberg will host HSV on September 16th.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was on the bench for Münster’s 3-1 loss against Waldhof Mannheim, but did not get onto the pitch.

Preußen Münster will travel to face Sandhausen on September 16th.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Harold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was very busy in the high-scoring affair between Magdeburg and Hertha BSC. Both teams scored early and often, but Magdeburg outlasted the recently relegated Hertha with a final score of 6-4. On defense, Lawrence recorded 12 recoveries, two interceptions, blocked one shot, and cleared another with his head.

Magdeburg will face Schalke on September 16th.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee was suspended this week for Wiesbaden’s match against Schalke due to his red card last week.

Wiesbaden will travel to face Paderborn on September 15th.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi was on the bench for the 1-1 draw between Wiesbaden and Schalke, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Schalke will host Lawrence’s Magdeburg after the break.

David Harold – Karlsruher SC

Harold was on the bench for Karlsruher SC’s match at Fortuna Düsseldorf. KSC scored early but was down 3-1 when Harold finally came into the game in the 87th minute. In his short time, he completed all three passes and had one shot — which was blocked in the box.

Karlsruhe will host 1. FC Kaiserslautern on September 16th.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lenn Jastremski is the only player on loan from the second team to the 3. Liga.

Lenn Jastremski – SSV Ulm 1846

Jastremski was not in the 18-man gameday squad for Ulm 3-0 rout of newly-promoted VfB Lübeck.

Ulm will travel to face Waldhof Mannheim on September 17th.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer was not in the 18-man matchday squad for Homburg’s 1-0 win against Bahlinger SC.

Homburg will FSV Frankfurt on Friday, September 8th.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein started for Lustenau and played 61 minutes in their loss on the road to LASK. In his time of the field, he only completed 50% of his passes and didn’t record a single shot. He was also dispossessed four times. Lustenau go into the international break at the bottom of the table with only two points and the least amount of goals scored.

After the break, Lustenau will host WSG Tirol on September 17.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner was one of two loanees that went to Austria this week. The German-Pilipino defender has had a handful of appearances with Bayern II. He has most recently represented Germany at the U-19 level. He is going to a better situation than Rhein’s Lustenau, as Hartberg is sitting in 5th place at the moment. Brückner was not in the lineup for their 3-0 win over Wolfsberger AC.

Hertberg will host Austria Wien on September 17th.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are three players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, and Benjamin Dibrani.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not on the 18-man squad for Admira’s 1-1 draw against Sturm Graz II.

Admira will face Florisforfer AC on September 15th.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu did not appear this week for Ried’s first team or amateurs. The first team fell 1-0 on the road to Grazer AK.

Ried will face Kapfenberger SV on September 17th.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani is the other player to move from the second to team to Austria this week. The Kosovan-German is listed as an attacking midfielder. He only has two appearances for Bayern II and is moving to Bregenz — who won the Regionaliga West last season to earn promotion to the second division. After a 2-1 home win against SV Lafnitz, they sit third in the table.

Dibrani did not appear in this week’s match. Bregenz will travel to face Sturm Graz II on September 17th.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was not in the 18-match squad for St. Gallen’s 2-1 home win over Lausanne. He is listed as day-to-day on the injury report with a muscle injury.

St. Gallen will travel to face Delemont on September 17th.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison started and played the full 90 minutes at center back for Wigan against Blackpool. He was very busy, with 113 touches, completing 93% of his passes — including four passes into the final third. He also recorded two clearances and one interception. After all this work — and an 89th-minute equalizer for Wigan — Blackpool scored a winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time, beating Wigan 2-1.

Wigan will host Charlton on September 9th.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn is the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Hepburn started for Queen’s Park in their road match against Raith Rovers, but was substituted off at halftime — likely a strategic sacrifice due a defensive teammate receiving a red card in the 33rd minute. Interestingly, Queen’s Park pulled two goals back down a man to take the lead 2-1 before Raith eventually won it with goals in the 86th and 90th +4.

Queen’s Park will face Dunfermilne Athletic on September 16th.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are four players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

All four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

The top-division women’s teams will finally start completive action this week! See below for a rundown of when each team’s first cup and league matches are.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Karolina Lea Vihamsdottir – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Leverkusen’s first Pokal match will be on September 9th on the road against second-division SV Meppen. Their first league match will be on September 17th on the road against VfL Wolfsburg.

Natalia Padilla Bidas – 1. FC Köln

Köln will open up their Pokal season in Berlin against fourth-division SFC Stern. Their first league match will be at home against newly-promoted RB Leipzig.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Leipzig will open up their Pokal campaign on the road against FSV Gütersloh 2009 of the second division. Their inaugural top flight match will be on the road to 1. FC Köln.