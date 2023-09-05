Joshua Kimmich says he’s flexible enough to be the No. 6 for Bayern Munich

As Bayern Munich clamored to add Fulham FC’s João Palhinha near the end of the transfer window deadline, midfielder Joshua Kimmich could only watch and wait to see what happened.

Many observers thought that Palhinha would have come in to play the No. 6 role for Thomas Tuchel and push Kimmich into a more advanced position at the No. 8 — which is currently occupied by Leon Goretzka.

Clearly, a lot of dominoes would have fallen if the Bavarians added another midfielder. Kimmich, however, does not believe that Bayern Munich needs another player for the No. 6 because is just the man for the job.

“You know my opinion, everything has been said about it. I think I can do both, the defensive and the more offensive part. I’m flexible when it comes to that. I’ll play the way we need,” Kimmich told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for Palhinha, Kimmich said it must have been a tough spot for the Portuguese international to be in; sitting in Germany, just waiting for a move to be completed.

“That’s of course bitter, especially for the player. Nevertheless, we have a good squad. We saw who we were able to bring off the bench — for example Konrad Laimer, who was outstanding at right-back. That’s how we were able to turn the game around,” Kimmich said to Abendzeitung (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).