 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Bavarian Podcast Works Flagship Show has dropped! Check out our takes on Harry Kane's role at Bayern Munich, the transfer window results, and Germany's call-up list!

Filed under:

Joshua Kimmich says he’s flexible enough to be the No. 6 for Bayern Munich

Does Bayern Munich need to spend money a No. 6 in January?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Borussia Mönchengladbach v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

As Bayern Munich clamored to add Fulham FC’s João Palhinha near the end of the transfer window deadline, midfielder Joshua Kimmich could only watch and wait to see what happened.

Many observers thought that Palhinha would have come in to play the No. 6 role for Thomas Tuchel and push Kimmich into a more advanced position at the No. 8 — which is currently occupied by Leon Goretzka.

Clearly, a lot of dominoes would have fallen if the Bavarians added another midfielder. Kimmich, however, does not believe that Bayern Munich needs another player for the No. 6 because is just the man for the job.

“You know my opinion, everything has been said about it. I think I can do both, the defensive and the more offensive part. I’m flexible when it comes to that. I’ll play the way we need,” Kimmich told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for Palhinha, Kimmich said it must have been a tough spot for the Portuguese international to be in; sitting in Germany, just waiting for a move to be completed.

“That’s of course bitter, especially for the player. Nevertheless, we have a good squad. We saw who we were able to bring off the bench — for example Konrad Laimer, who was outstanding at right-back. That’s how we were able to turn the game around,” Kimmich said to Abendzeitung (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 860 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works