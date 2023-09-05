Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool eyeing Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman as Mo Salah replacements; How Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola convinced Kyle Walker to stay; An extension for Juventus star Dušan Vlahović?; and MORE!

As Mo Salah’s future with Liverpool FC looks majorly in doubt, Jürgen Klopp could be looking at Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman to help fill the attacking void that would be left:

Whether it happens now, or in 12 months, the Reds will need to replace their star man on the right and Hutchison put a number of names forward on Twitter, including Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane, as possible replacements for a player that would probably make Liverpool’s all-time XI. The Bayern Munich duo have been key players in Bavaria, and if the German champions had to part ways with them, then they would demand serious dough. Of course, the best thing would be to keep Mohamed Salah, but at some stage, Liverpool have to seriously take a look at the transfer fee that is being offered for the 31-year-old, even if it’s next summer. When discussing how the Merseyside giants can replace Salah in the long-term, Hutchison explained why the club doesn’t need to get that proven goalscorer that has 20+ to his name. “Mo Salah scored 6 at Fiorentina,” said Hutchison. “14 and 15 at Roma. Klopp turned Salah into a 25-goal man. No reason why Klopp couldn’t do the same to (Rafael) Leão, (Federico) Chiesa, (Bukayo) Saka, (Jarrod) Bowen, Coman and Sané, etc. Or even play Luis Diaz on the right and Nunez or Jota on the left. Loads of options.”

As noted, the Bayern Munich players are just two of the options that Liverpool is looking at. Coman’s contract extends through 2027, so his move is less likely, but Sané’s deal expires in 2025, so things could start to escalate if the Germany international already knows that he wants to move on.

For whatever it is worth, both players have been linked to transfers already, though most of those rumors could be described as “loose” at best.

As Bayern Munich pushed Kyle Walker to make the jump to Germany from Manchester City, it was a dinner meeting with Pep Guardiola that ultimately convinced the player to stay onboard.

“I have a really good relationship with Pep and he was kind enough to invite me out for food,” Walker told The Times. “He paid the bill, for once! It was good to know his plans for the future and for this season and what he wants to do.

“Being one of the senior members, and standing in the captaincy, it was important to get Pep’s views and put my view of what the lads feel for the season coming forward. It was close but in football things can happen, decisions can be made, things can turn. It wasn’t meant to be.”

With so much going on between both Bayern Munich and Germany, the topics for a BFW podcast could on for days.

Things are going well for Bayern Munich and Germany is — again — looking to try and figure out how to be successful. We have strong opinions on all of that — and we KNOW you do, too — so join us for this Flagship Show where we hit on some of the biggest news from the past week, including the following topics:

Harry Kane’s lack of chances in the current system.

The deadline day transfer successes and failures. Is Bayern Munich in trouble or are things going to be okay?

Did Bayern Munich sell off too much of its depth?

Hansi Flick made some curious selections — and had some even more curious omissions for his Germany call-ups.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jović tossed his career in the trash can with an ill-fated and ill-fitting move to Real Madrid back in 2019.

Since then, Jović floundered in Spain, took a somewhat worthwhile loan back to Eintracht Frankfurt, left Madrid for Fiorentina, and now took another free move to AC MIlan.

Clearly, things have not went well since the Serbian left Germany. The funny part to his latest move was that Real Madrid held a “sell on” clause on Jović, but because Fiorentina just let him leave for free, there was nothing to be gained by Los Blancos:

️| Fiorentina sold Jovic to AC Milan for €0. Real Madrid had a 50% sell on clause, but it no longer applies as he was sold for nothing. @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/MmOVVIKgcA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 3, 2023

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi recently commented on his plans for former Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

“Pavard has had two sessions, and we know how good of a player he is,” Inzaghi said. “I wanted to put him on,” the Inter coach said of the Frenchman. “But instead I decided to go with (Kristjan) Asllan, because he deserves it and he’s a player that I’m very much relying on.

“There are 12-13 new players who’ve arrived and brought with them a great hunger to succeed. We’ve also lost some top-level players, but we’ve replaced them with both experienced and younger players.”

So the Champions League draw is official aaaaand ... Bayern Munich will face Manchester United and two others in the 2023 group stage. Okay, that’s being unfair to Copenhagen and Galatasaray, but that really is the first thing you think when you see a group like this.

Beyond that there is the news that João Palinha is on his way over from Fulham (transfer pending) and to finance the deal, Benjamin Pavard is headed to Inter Milan (confirmed) and Ryan Gravenberch is on the verge of a move to Liverpool FC (less than confirmed). Given the 40 minute Zoom time limit for meetings, we had to rush to fit all the topics in this time:

What can Bayern Munich expect in the Champions League group stages this year?

Do we expect any threat from Man United?

How many Bundesliga teams will make it to the next round of the UCL?

Is João Palinha really on his way to Bayern Munich ... and for HOW MUCH?

Why Ryan Gravenberch never worked out for this club.

The final word on the Benjamin Pavard deal and the implications of not getting a replacement.

Can Christoph Freund be the guy to turn around Bayern’s failing youth system?

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is trying to ingrain himself at Liverpool FC and even — allegedly — turned down a call to play for the Netherlands U-21 squad during this international break:

Ryan Gravenberch has turned down an international call-up so that he can focus on bedding in at Liverpool. The Dutchman will be keen to make an instant impact under Jurgen Klopp after failing to break into the starting XI at Bayern Munich. Gravenberch only spent one season in Bavaria, but that was all it took to persuade him that a new challenge would be best for his career. The 21-year-old was used sparingly by Thomas Tuchel at the end of last season, having to settle primarily for cameos off the bench.

Dušan Vlahović was rumored to leaving Juventus all summer, but now he might be getting a contract extension from the club:

Juventus hope to extend the contract of striker Dusan Vlahovic, following a summer in which he was linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Gladbach curse is finally gone as Bayern Munich faced Borussia Mönchengladbach and won 2-1. It took the Bavarians three (!) years and multiple managerial changes, but the win is truly sweet.

Here are our talking points from the game: