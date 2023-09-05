 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

See which Bayern Munich players have left Bavaria for international duty.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München and Paulaner Photo Session Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images

Bayern Munich never has a shortage of players who get called up for international play, so follow along with us by tracking where the boys are heading for the the international break:

Austria

  • Konrad Laimer

Cameroon

  • Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

England

  • Harry Kane

France

  • Kingsley Coman
  • Dayot Upamecano

France U-19s

  • Mathys Tel

Germany

  • Serge Gnabry
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Jamal Musiala
  • Leroy Sané
  • Thomas Müller (initially omitted, but called in as replacement for Niclas Füllkrug)

Germany U-19s

  • Tarek Buchmann

Israel

  • Daniel Peretz

Korea

  • Kim Min-jae

Morocco

  • Noussair Mazraoui

Netherlands

  • Matthijs de Ligt

United States

  • Malik Tillman

Seeing Bayern Munich with just four players called to Germany initially seems...weird. Müller eventually got called up to replace Niclas Füllkrug, but Leon Goretzka’s omission is still puzzling.

Also note that Canada does not have games during this break, so Alphonso Davies will remain in Germany.

The boys will be busy, but had better come back raring to go. A huge showdown with Bayer Leverkusen awaits on Friday September 15th.

