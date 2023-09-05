Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

Bayern Munich never has a shortage of players who get called up for international play, so follow along with us by tracking where the boys are heading for the the international break:
Austria
- Konrad Laimer
Cameroon
- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
England
- Harry Kane
France
- Kingsley Coman
- Dayot Upamecano
France U-19s
- Mathys Tel
Germany
- Serge Gnabry
- Joshua Kimmich
- Jamal Musiala
- Leroy Sané
- Thomas Müller (initially omitted, but called in as replacement for Niclas Füllkrug)
Germany U-19s
- Tarek Buchmann
Israel
- Daniel Peretz
Korea
- Kim Min-jae
Morocco
- Noussair Mazraoui
Netherlands
- Matthijs de Ligt
United States
- Malik Tillman
Seeing Bayern Munich with just four players called to Germany initially seems...weird. Müller eventually got called up to replace Niclas Füllkrug, but Leon Goretzka’s omission is still puzzling.
Also note that Canada does not have games during this break, so Alphonso Davies will remain in Germany.
The boys will be busy, but had better come back raring to go. A huge showdown with Bayer Leverkusen awaits on Friday September 15th.
