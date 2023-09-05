Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

Bayern Munich never has a shortage of players who get called up for international play, so follow along with us by tracking where the boys are heading for the the international break:

Austria

Konrad Laimer

Cameroon

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

England

Harry Kane

France

Kingsley Coman

Dayot Upamecano

France U-19s

Mathys Tel

Germany

Serge Gnabry

Joshua Kimmich

Jamal Musiala

Leroy Sané

Thomas Müller (initially omitted, but called in as replacement for Niclas Füllkrug)

Germany U-19s

Tarek Buchmann

Israel

Daniel Peretz

Korea

Kim Min-jae

Morocco

Noussair Mazraoui

Netherlands

Matthijs de Ligt

United States

Malik Tillman

Seeing Bayern Munich with just four players called to Germany initially seems...weird. Müller eventually got called up to replace Niclas Füllkrug, but Leon Goretzka’s omission is still puzzling.

Also note that Canada does not have games during this break, so Alphonso Davies will remain in Germany.

The boys will be busy, but had better come back raring to go. A huge showdown with Bayer Leverkusen awaits on Friday September 15th.

