Official: Thomas Müller recalled to German NT to replace injured Niclas Füllkrug

Müller Mafia simply cannot stop winning.

Costa Rica v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Ever since the World Cup, every time Hansi Flick announces the German national team squad for the international breaks — it's never the same.

Bayern Munich and die Mannschaft fans have been blessed to regularly see Thomas Müller's name in the squad list, but it hasn't been the case since Germany's rather embarrassing showing at the Qatar World Cup.

That's set to change now, with Müller back amongst the team after Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Füllkrug suffered a slight tendon strain.

Initially captured by Sport Bild's Christian Falk and later confirmed by the DFB, Müller has been called up for Germany's upcoming games against France and Japan, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

It is something that a lot of fans have sorely missed, because Müller still has a lot to offer.

It will be interesting to see Müller don a Germany kit again, and here's to hoping he can push up this rather lackluster German team.

