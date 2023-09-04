Official: Thomas Müller recalled to German NT to replace injured Niclas Füllkrug

Ever since the World Cup, every time Hansi Flick announces the German national team squad for the international breaks — it's never the same.

Bayern Munich and die Mannschaft fans have been blessed to regularly see Thomas Müller's name in the squad list, but it hasn't been the case since Germany's rather embarrassing showing at the Qatar World Cup.

That's set to change now, with Müller back amongst the team after Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Füllkrug suffered a slight tendon strain.

Initially captured by Sport Bild's Christian Falk and later confirmed by the DFB, Müller has been called up for Germany's upcoming games against France and Japan, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

Official: Thomas Müller has been called up for Germany's upcoming games against Japan and France. Niclas Füllkrug will join the team as planned in Wolfsburg today, but may not be able to play due to a slight tendon strain [dfb] pic.twitter.com/bQZGOwgzIM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 4, 2023

It is something that a lot of fans have sorely missed, because Müller still has a lot to offer.

It will be interesting to see Müller don a Germany kit again, and here's to hoping he can push up this rather lackluster German team.