 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! A new special edition WWU podcast is live! Listen to us react to the Champions League draw and the chaotic events leading up to transfer deadline day!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works S6E8: Is Bayern Munich struggling to get Harry Kane involved?; Assessing Bayern’s transfer window — who’s in and who didn’t make the cut; Analyzing Hansi Flick’s latest Germany roster; and MORE!

Check out Bavarian Podcast Works!

By CSmith1919
/ new
Borussia Mönchengladbach v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

With so much going on between both Bayern Munich and Germany, the topics for a BFW podcast could on for days.

Things are going well for Bayern Munich and Germany is — again — looking to try and figure out how to be successful. We have strong opinions on all of that — and we KNOW you do, too — so join us for this Flagship Show where we hit on some of the biggest news from the past week, including the following topics:

  • Harry Kane’s lack of chances in the current system.
  • The deadline day transfer successes and failures. Is Bayern Munich in trouble or are things going to be okay?
  • Did Bayern Munich sell off too much of its depth?
  • Hansi Flick made some curious selections — and had some even more curious omissions for his Germany call-ups.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 856 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works