Bavarian Podcast Works S6E8: Is Bayern Munich struggling to get Harry Kane involved?; Assessing Bayern’s transfer window — who’s in and who didn’t make the cut; Analyzing Hansi Flick’s latest Germany roster; and MORE!

With so much going on between both Bayern Munich and Germany, the topics for a BFW podcast could on for days.

Things are going well for Bayern Munich and Germany is — again — looking to try and figure out how to be successful. We have strong opinions on all of that — and we KNOW you do, too — so join us for this Flagship Show where we hit on some of the biggest news from the past week, including the following topics:

Harry Kane’s lack of chances in the current system.

The deadline day transfer successes and failures. Is Bayern Munich in trouble or are things going to be okay?

Did Bayern Munich sell off too much of its depth?

Hansi Flick made some curious selections — and had some even more curious omissions for his Germany call-ups.

