Bayern Munich prez Herbert Hainer says club transfer committee will fold

When former Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić were dismissed after the end of last season, the club was about to enter a key transfer period without any leadership structure in place.

Bayern Munich quickly called up a couple of legends — Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß — to help guide the Bavarians through what was expected to be a monumental transfer window.

The move worked to perfection as Bayern Munich secured Harry Kane as its crown jewel this summer, while also making several other key moves. Now, however, Rummenigge and Hoeneß will slink back off to retirement (until the next time the club needs a leadership bridge during a transfer window) per current president Herbert Hainer.

“The committee in its current form will no longer be needed in the future. Nevertheless, it’s very clear that we will continue to use the know-how, the experience and the network of a Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß. We would be stupid if we didn’t,” Hainer told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

It would be interesting to know what would have happened if Kahn and Salihamidžić stayed in power and how differently things would have played out. Regardless, the leaders of a very successful transfer window are now “out”, but should be recognized for the great work that was done over the past three months.

Maybe the organizers of Burning Man could use some help?