Gareth Southgate knows how much England can benefit from Harry Kane playing for Bayern Munich

Despite not scoring in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, Harry Kane has had a bright start to his tenure with the Rekordmeister after making his blockbuster move from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. From the opening three Bundesliga matches, the England skipper has scored twice and assisted once from Bayern’s wins against Werder Bremen, FC Augsburg, and Gladbach.

Even when he’s not finding the back of the net, Kane is a constant threat for the opposition in and around the penalty area and he also creates a lot of space in behind for Bayern’s other attackers to run into. At Tottenham, Kane dropping a bit deeper created a lot of chances and linkup play between he and Son Heung-min. It was this type of movement that also created Leroy Sane’s goal at Bremen, with Kane providing a lovely, first-time ball for his teammate.

As far as translating his success at Bayern to the international stage, England manager Gareth Southgate likes the fact that Kane will be spending a lot of time in the opposition’s penalty area with the amount of possession Bayern often has in their domestic matches. He feels that it will greatly benefit the striker, as the same is often the case in England’s World Cup and European qualifiers as well as tournament matches.

“I think the big difference for Harry this year will be that there’s going to be a lot of games where they’re very dominant and in the opposition third of the pitch, so I think there will be a lot more play for him in the penalty box than he had in the last couple of seasons,” Southgate said of Kane now playing at Bayern, as per BBC Sport (via @iMiaSanMia).

England will take on Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier and Scotland in an international friendly in the September international break and the Three Lions are looking to take one more step towards clinching direct qualification into the group stages for the Euros. Their qualifying group consists of Ukraine, Italy, North Macedonia, and Malta, all of whom they’ve dispatched in qualifying thus far with a perfect record from. Kane is also England’s top scorer in Euro 2024 qualifying with five goals from four matches thus far.