Herbert Hainer forgot that Bouna Sarr is a Bayern Munich player

Bayern Munich thought they had a problem on their hands when they found themselves short of right-backs after Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanišić transferred to Inter Milan (permanent) and Bayer Leverkusen (loan), respectively. The Bavarians have Noussair Mazroaui with Konrad Laimer as back-up (he was boss against Borussia Mönchengladbach). However, Bayern president Herbert Hainer forgot someone — Bouna Sarr:

Herbert Hainer mentioned Noussair Mazraoui and Konrad Laimer as Bayern’s right-back options. He was reminded of Bouna Sarr, smiled, and said: ‘Yes, and Bouna Sarr’. – Sport1 Doppelpass as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

If you’re guilty of the same thing, no one can blame you because Sarr has mostly stayed away from the spotlight. He is just…there. He does train and does not throw hissy fits when he does not play (well, he knows that he cannot play) and therefore cannot be knocked for that. He is basically making a living sitting with the reserves.