After Germany diss, Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka is aiming to prove doubters wrong

With the first three games of the Bundesliga season under his belt, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has turned in three very good performances.

However, when it came time for his old boss Hansi Flick to call up players for the German national team’s international slate of games, the 28-year-old was left off of the roster.

Obviously, Goretzka was disappointed, especially after starting the season off on a good foot.

“I spoke to Hansi and he explained (his decision) to me. I said it was a tough blow for me, I was extremely disappointed, which is normal. I now know exactly what Hansi expects from me and I’ll try to implement it. I had the same situation at Bayern and know how to deal with it. I believed in myself and worked hard. It worked at Bayern and I’m certain it will also work at the national team,” Goretzka said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For Goretzka, he can use this time to decompress, reboot, and start to think about ways to get his game to the level where both Germany and Bayern Munich want him to be. Can he get there? If the first three games of the season are any indication, Goretzka is well on his way to getting to that point.