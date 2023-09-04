Thomas Tuchel laments scheduling of Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen for a Friday night

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is not afraid to say it — the schedule makers did not do the Bavarians, nor Bayer Leverkusen a favor by making them play on Friday September 15th in the first match after an international break.

“I think the scheduling on Friday evening is a bit tough for both teams. We both have a lot of international players and it’s a top game for the Bundesliga. I would have preferred to play on Saturday,” Tuchel said of the decision to have the two contenders meet on a Friday after an international break (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso seemed less concerned about the actual date, but the break in momentum that his team will experience after winning its first three games, while having to squad off with the reigning league champions.

“We’re in a good moment, three wins after three games. But the next game is a big challenge for us to play at Allianz Arena. We have good energy and self-confidence. We’ll see,” Alonso remarked (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Whatever the case, the match should be a good litmus test for where each squad stands at this stage of the season.

Looking for more chatter on Bayern Munich’s win over Gladbach? Check out our Postgame Show on Spotify or below: