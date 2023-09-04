Thomas Tuchel on Bayern Munich’s missed opportunities for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich finally got their road win against Gladbach through goals from Leroy Sané and Mathys Tel. But by Harry Kane standards, it was a pedestrian day.

The newly-minted Bayern No. 9 failed to get shot on target and had only three shots overall over 89 minutes. Despite a perfect start to the season, the lack of service towards Kane in Thomas Tuchel’s system is starting, ever so slightly, to be a conversation on the minds of concerned fans.

Tuchel is not worried, though — and thinks it will all come in time.

“It’s just a question of games,” Tuchel said in his post-game remarks (as captured by Tz). “We had a couple of situations where we overlooked him. But that’s just a question of games and training situations. Harry has top quality and the players around him will try to put him in finishing position. And then he will do what he always does: score goals.”

If nothing else, Kane still gave his all in every situation on the field, even well outside the box. Shortly before his substitution, Kane was getting stuck in with a lunging tackle on the wings deep in his own half — like an experienced fullback. The English international will hope the goals come back soon, too.

