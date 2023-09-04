 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rewind: Before surprise call, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller explained why it was no big deal to be excluded from German national team

The Raumdeuter is relaxed.

Borussia Mönchengladbach v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Thomas Müller’s squad status for both club and country is a big topic these days, but when is it not? The soon-to-be 34-year-old Bayern Munich forward is flitting in and out of manager Thomas Tuchel’s Bundesliga lineups and was initially excluded from Hansi Flick’s first Germany squad of the season.

But one person not fretting about all this? Müller himself.

“I knew beforehand that I wasn’t called up, so it wasn’t a big surprise,” Müller commented after Bayern’s 2-1 win over Gladbach on Saturday (via @iMiaSanMia). “I’m trying to do my best here at FC Bayern. I’m feeling very good now after the difficult preseason. But German football is not dependent on Thomas Müller. If I’m called, I’ll contribute. I’m relaxed.”

Of course, Müller got the call today and will help the squad take on France and Japan.

Müller earned his first start of the year at Gladbach, captaining the side and managing one shot on target in his 69 minutes played. Though he did not manage to get on the scoresheet, he still flashed danger with his trademark first-time passes into dangerous areas — and his developing partnership with new Bayern striker Harry Kane will have time to bear fruit.

As for Germany? The European Championships loom next summer and Flick surely knows what he has in Müller.

