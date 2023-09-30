Transfer shocker incoming? Bayern Munich in talks with Jerome Boateng per report

With Bayern Munich experiencing both injuries — and some poor performances — on the backline, the club could be looking at making an in-season purchase to help bolster things.

Who is available that might be able to help?

Well, it is a name you are likely very familiar with: Jerome Boateng.

That’s right, per a report from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich is in talks with Boateng, who is a free agent and just waiting to sign with a team:

EXCLUSIVE News Jerome #Boateng: FC Bayern is working on his return!



➡️ Advanced talks took place as he’s a free agent

➡️ Bosses want him

➡️ Boateng is fit and ready for his comeback ✔️



No medical yet. Next round of meeting is scheduled for Sunday. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/mmZ24SjANU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 30, 2023

This news comes at a time when Bayern Munich is without a banged up Matthijs de Ligt and has seen both Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae scuffle a bit at different times. With only three top-flight center-backs on the roster, Bayern Munich finds itself needing some back-up.

Earlier this week, head coach Thomas Tuchel had to roll out a center-back pairing of midfielder Leon Goretzka and right-back Noussair Mazraoui in the DFB-Pokal because De Ligt, Upamecano, and Min-jae were all out injured.

Can a 35-year-old Boateng cure what ails Bayern Munich? Maybe, but the veteran has had some issues off the field, which have clouded the view that many have of him.

Surely, some fans will not be happy with bringing the defender back at this stage of his career for various reasons.

