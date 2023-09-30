Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich are back at it again. To be specific, they are back to floundering.

After a pair of games that made it look like Thomas Tuchel finally knew what he was doing, Tuchel proved that he is nothing if not stubborn, making decisions in personnel and tactics that are beyond poor. Genuinely, it is unbelievable that a professional football coach can even think how the team went out there was in any way acceptable.

In this podcast, Rayyan and Marcus go over the game in detail.

A look at the starting XI and the mistakes Tuchel made in the personnel.

The abhorrent tactics that Tuchel employed.

RB Leipzig’s great game plan and execution.

How Bayern could move going forward with Tuchel (or without him?).

