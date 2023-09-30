 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The new Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped! Bayern Munich chatter, Hatfields vs. McCoys vs. Moonshiners (!?), Terry Francona dissed Chuck, and "good coffee" talk!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

We were sold false dreams.

By Cyler
/ new
RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are back at it again. To be specific, they are back to floundering.

After a pair of games that made it look like Thomas Tuchel finally knew what he was doing, Tuchel proved that he is nothing if not stubborn, making decisions in personnel and tactics that are beyond poor. Genuinely, it is unbelievable that a professional football coach can even think how the team went out there was in any way acceptable.

In this podcast, Rayyan and Marcus go over the game in detail.

  • A look at the starting XI and the mistakes Tuchel made in the personnel.
  • The abhorrent tactics that Tuchel employed.
  • RB Leipzig’s great game plan and execution.
  • How Bayern could move going forward with Tuchel (or without him?).

Make sure to check out our post-game coverage here on Bavarian Football Works and follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, @cyl3r, and more.

In This Stream

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 9 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works