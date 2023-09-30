Three observations from Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich started brightly but fell 2-0 down within 26 minutes against RB Leipzig thanks to goals from Loïs Openda and Castello Lukeba, but clawed back a point courtesy of Harry Kane’s penalty and Leroy Sané finishing off a counter-attack. Lots to talk about today.

Bayern were in complete disarray

Whatever tactics Thomas Tuchel gave to his players before the game, a blind man could see that it did not work at all. Bayern had a hard time trying to attack because they had no clear gameplan from the get-go, which resulted in lackluster play, misplaced passes, and getting bodied easily by Leipzig.

Crumbling under pressure

Leipzig were happy to rush towards a ball that was likely headed towards a Bayern player. The Saxons were intent on pegging the Bavarians back to their own third and attack the goal. Bayern also struggled getting through because Leipzig were compact. That was evident as Bayern slipped hard and went down two goals in the first half; the Rekordmeister had no answer to the onslaught until the second half, where they scored twice.

The RB from Leipzig felt at home a bit too much

It’s only been a while since Konrad Laimer bossed the RB role against Borussia Mönchengladbach. But since then, he has struggled in his role against Manchester United in the Champions League and against his former employers today. Noussair Mazraoui is available for selection but Thomas Tuchel is unfortunately still oblivious to the Moroccan’s existence. Laimer got completely overran on his side and performed poorly overall.

