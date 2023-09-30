Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Gamethread and Live Blog

Many people think the top two teams in Germany are Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. However, in recent seasons, RB Leipzig have seriously challenged that notion. While BVB did come within a single point of the title last season, it was Leipzig who actually challenged and beat Bayern on the pitch to make that possible.

In terms of squad, tactics, and overall quality of play (not necessarily results) these are the two best teams in Germany right now. Which is why Thomas Tuchel needs to beat them. He needs to prove he can beat high level opposition while in charge of Bayern Munich. He’s never beaten Leipzig before (in two attempts) so this is a good time to start.

Meanwhile, for certain other players, it could be personal. Konrad Laimer is a former RBL man, so he may want to play at his best against his previous employer. Harry Kane, meanwhile, had his debut in Germany ruined by the cans in a humiliating defeat during the DFL Supercup. In fact, that Supercup game and last season’s title race should be on the minds of a lot of the players.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

