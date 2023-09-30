Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

So we’re back here again. Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig in a game that could decide which team wins the Bundesliga title. Of course a title race is never decided this early, but if the club cannot strike out a decent lead in the early part of the season, then things could get very difficult later on.

Thomas Tuchel has most of his squad back for this game. He’ll be hoping that the good results of the last few weeks translate into a first win over RB Leipzig for him as coach of Bayern. Marco Rose has so far gotten the better of Tuchel in every single encounter they’ve had thus far, and that’s a record that needs to change.

