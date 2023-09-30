Frans Krätzig could soon get a professional contract at Bayern Munich

Frans Krätzig scored his first senior goal for Bayern Munich in their 4-0 DFB-Pokal first round win over SC Preußen Münster, capping off what has been a very bright start to the season for the 20-year old. So far, he has made two appearances for Bayern’s senior squad; the win over Preußen Münster and the recent 7-0 win over VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. When he scored the left-footed volley in the preseason win over Liverpool back in August, it was a brief glimpse into the future as to what he can potential offer Bayern.

Krätzig has also made two appearances this season for Bayern Munich’s reserves in the Regionalliga Bayern, but Thomas Tuchel has found use for him in the senior squad with defensive depth running thin at times. A right back, there is still a bit of a gap in the squad since Bayern let both Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanišić leave during the summer transfer window on the heels of Lucas Hernandez join Paris Sain-Germain. They brought in Kim Min-jae from SSC Napoli to replace Hernandez, but there still has not been a concrete replacement for Pavard or Stanišić. Krätzig could help fill that gap even though he is a left back by trade.

Per information from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Tuchel and Bayern could be close to offering Krätzig a professional contract with Bayern’s senior squad, as revealed on Sport1’s Die Bayern-Woche (via @iMiaSanMia_GER). The idea would be that the youngster could play the same type of role Stanišić did when Tuchel needs to make necessary squad rotations as Bayern pushes across three fronts.

Bayern’s plans for the January transfer window could certainly affect whether or not they ultimately offer Krätzig a professional contract or not. Regardless of how well he might be performing for the club when he is called upon by Tuchel, both the manager and members of the club’s front office and board have not closed the door to making signings this winter. Tuchel would still like two areas of the pitch addressed, as was the case in the summer even after making four signings; a defensive midfielder and a right back.