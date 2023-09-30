Ahead of Bayern Munich showdown, RB Leipzig’s Marco Rose has confidence

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose knows the inherent danger that Bayern Munich’s roster present, but the 47-year-old likes where his team is at during this stage of the season.

“The game won’t change anything about us. We have confidence in ourselves and have grown close as a team. If we win, then our confidence will only grow. It’s just further confirmation of the work we’re doing. Even if the result doesn’t go our way, it won’t do anything to knock our confidence, because we’ll be able to put the result in context,” said Rose (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I always try to explain what happened over the summer and which players we’re currently missing, without making excuses. Nevertheless, we obviously want to win the game tomorrow.”

One player who Rose will have his defenders keeping a close eye on is Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

“Harry Kane obviously knows how to find the goal. He wants to score goals and help out his team. He’s incredibly talented in front of goal. In his role as a striker, he also helps give Bayern stability and security in certain situations. On top of that, he’s always a safe bet to score,” Rose remarked. “This will be the next challenge for both (Simakan and Lukeba), in order to test themselves at the highest level. They have the ability to deal with a challenge like this. They have the pace, the tactical know-how and they are both good footballers.”

In the end, Rose knows this will be an epic battle.

“Bayern are back to playing with more confidence and a higher tempo. It will be a tough challenge on Saturday but we’re looking forward to it. I think that there are certain aspects of Bayern’s style of play – both in and out of possession – that haven’t changed since the Supercup,” Rose said. “Overall, however, there’s a different energy surrounding them, they have found their rhythm. I think that they’ve made great progress alread.”

