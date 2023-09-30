Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel talks about RB Leipzig’s burgeoning superstar Xavi Simons

Bayern Munich’s upcoming showdown against RB Leipzig — who’ve taken somewhat of a tormentor role against Bayern as of recent — is almost here. Head coach Thomas Tuchel was asked to comment on his former youth player and Leipzig’s star youngster Xavi Simons, who is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuchel knows the Dutch youngster from his PSG days and outlined his journey to stardom: now lighting up the Bundesliga and playing for the Dutch national team. Tuchel immediately recognized the youngster’s potential at PSG and reinstates his skillset as a left-winger.

Tuchel on Xavi Simons: "I had him (at PSG) as a very young youth player and it was clear that he had a lot of potential. He made it to the national team through the Dutch league. He is having a very good phase. He has a clear position, which is helping him. He is technically… pic.twitter.com/oE5RVEEzqh — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 29, 2023

Xavi Simons has already adopted the Bundesliga as his own and boasts an amazing record of 7 goal contributions in 5 Bundesliga starts. Tuchel and Bayern will be busy trying to stop him on Matchday 6 of the Bundesliga.

