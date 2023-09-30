 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel talks about RB Leipzig’s burgeoning superstar Xavi Simons

Simons says: Don’t score against Bayern!

Bayern Munich’s upcoming showdown against RB Leipzig — who’ve taken somewhat of a tormentor role against Bayern as of recent — is almost here. Head coach Thomas Tuchel was asked to comment on his former youth player and Leipzig’s star youngster Xavi Simons, who is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuchel knows the Dutch youngster from his PSG days and outlined his journey to stardom: now lighting up the Bundesliga and playing for the Dutch national team. Tuchel immediately recognized the youngster’s potential at PSG and reinstates his skillset as a left-winger.

Xavi Simons has already adopted the Bundesliga as his own and boasts an amazing record of 7 goal contributions in 5 Bundesliga starts. Tuchel and Bayern will be busy trying to stop him on Matchday 6 of the Bundesliga.

