Thomas Tuchel: Julian Nagelsmann’s attendance at Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig “purely coincidental”

As Bayern Munich prepare to take on RB Leipzig in a massive Bundesliga top team clash, the German national team have themselves a new coach who has coached both clubs: Julian Nagelsmann. It was reported that he will be in attendance for the heavyweight battle, but is the 36-year-old’s presence the doing of Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel?

There’s no meeting planned. It’s completely normal for a national team coach to watch such a game. We haven’t had contact yet. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

As Tuchel said, it is totally normal for a national team coach to watch two of the most powerful teams in the land duking it out against each other. Who knows, maybe he’s there to scout someone for the national team?

Bayern are undefeated so far and currently sit on 13 points while Leipzig are on 12 points with only one loss so far: against high-flying Bayer Leverkusen.

