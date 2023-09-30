Lothar Matthäus says Bayern Munich are favorites against RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig in a top-of-the-table showdown with the Bavarians out to seek revenge for the humiliating 0-3 DFL-Supercup loss back in August. Bayern led by new superstar signing Harry Kane and the in-form Leroy Sané are a force to be reckoned with, a view that former Bayern player Lothar Matthäus shares:

Bayern are always favorites in the Bundesliga. But Leipzig have recently shown that they learned something new. They had only won once before against Bayern, in 2018, now they got two deserved wins in a row. Leipzig have the feeling they can hold their own against Bayern if they work well and have a great day. But again: Bayern are favorites – always in the Bundesliga. No matter whether against Dortmund, Leipzig or Leverkusen.

Bayern can count themselves lucky that (Dani) Olmo is unfortunately injured. He was the Man of the Match in the Supercup with three goals. But in that phase, Bayern weren’t as good as they are now. Although you have to honestly say that Leipzig is a different caliber than Bochum and Preußen Münster. Thomas Tuchel and the players know that too.

– Tz’s Philipp Kessler as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia