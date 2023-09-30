 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
How Leroy Sané’s wife helped Harry Kane adjust to life at Bayern Munich

Bavarian Football WAGs coming in clutch

FC Bayern München v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Harry Kane and Leroy Sané are the main driving forces for Bayern Munich’s attack, with 13 goals between them. The recent damage the duo has been inflicting upon others being the traditional 7-0 thumping of dear friends VfL Bochum. There’s a reason why the two understand each other: Sané’s wife, Candice?

German outlet Bild (via Daily Mail reports that Sané’s fluency in English came from his relationship with Candice and his time at Manchester City. Kane having just come in from Tottenham Hotspur, it will take some time before he gets used to German. But thanks to Sané, Kane’s transition was made more seamless. It was noted that Kane’s ability to drop deep and pick out Sané’s forward runs is a prominent play in Bayern’s game, such as in the game against Bochum.

If you want to get some laughs at Kane’s German, why not look at these videos from frequent Bundesliga collaborator 442oons:

