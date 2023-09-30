Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane praise Mathys Tel’s impact for Bayern Munich

Mathys Tel has been making waves as of late. Operating primarily from the bench, the 18-year-old Frenchman has made a huge impact for Bayern Munich, thus earning him praise from his coach Thomas Tuchel and his “mentor” Harry Kane:

Tuchel: Mathys has a high impact off the bench. He is a weapon for us at the moment, we know what he can give us. He will also start games this season. He is currently showing that he can assist and score goals. We’re taking it step by step with him. He’s on the right track. We’re happy that he’s here and he’s happy about it too. Kane: He’s started the season really well. I like the way he trains. He’s always pushing himself and is fully committed. Every time he came in he made a difference and is very confident. We’ll need all players. Quotes from @iMiaSanMia

Tel has already built solid rep following his late winner against perennial Bayern nemesis Borussia Mönchengladbach and netting the winner against Manchester United in the Champions League. Here’s to him developing into the world beater he is meant to be.