Harry Kane looks back at his first few days at Bayern Munich

Harry Kane had a hectic first few days for Bayern Munich. Landing in Munich to get the medicals done and sign the contract, all before a crunch game against RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup, followed by the birth of his fourth child (a competition that Joshua Kimmich wouldn’t want to lose). The result isn’t talked about (sorry!), but Kane does want to explore Munich more:
Before I came here, I knew how big Bayern Munich was. Now I’m here and enjoying the new environment. Due to the international break and the birth of my child, I was traveling a lot and wasn’t able to get to know everything yet. But I’m looking forward to everything here.
– As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia
Although he is a Bayern player now, that does not mean that the former Tottenham Hotspur striker will stop supporting his old club:
It was a good start for me here. It was a big transfer that comes with a lot of pressure and expectations. I’ve scored four goals so far. I’m very happy with that, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement. Of course, I watch Tottenham a lot, I will continue to do that all my life. I’m pleased that things are going so well for them at the moment.
– Via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia
