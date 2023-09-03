 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Fulham’s João Palhinha still wants Bayern Munich move despite unsuccessful deadline day transfer

By R.I.P. London Teams
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Second Round Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

One of the craziest storylines on deadline day of the transfer window is João Palhinha about to sign for Bayern Munich, paperwork and media at the ready, only for the deal to collapse because Fulham FC (Palhinha’s team…for now) couldn’t find a replacement in time. Despite the “Walk of Shame” at Munich airport, the 28-year-old Portuguese international still wants to move to Bayern and his family even backed that up:

João Palhinha wants to stay at Bayern! A change in January is not firmly agreed, but possible.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer also said that Palhinha isn’t off the table and that the Rekordmeister might come back for him later:

With Konrad Laimer bossing at right-back against Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bayern finally won away to Gladbach for the first time in four years), he could see more time there which basically leaves just Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in midfield (Ryan Gravenberch was sold to Liverpool). An extra midfielder is needed.

In any case, Bayern might channel their inner Terminator because...

(Quick fact: Arnold Schwarzenegger is a Bayern fan!)

