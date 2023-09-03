Fulham’s João Palhinha still wants Bayern Munich move despite unsuccessful deadline day transfer

One of the craziest storylines on deadline day of the transfer window is João Palhinha about to sign for Bayern Munich, paperwork and media at the ready, only for the deal to collapse because Fulham FC (Palhinha’s team…for now) couldn’t find a replacement in time. Despite the “Walk of Shame” at Munich airport, the 28-year-old Portuguese international still wants to move to Bayern and his family even backed that up:

João Palhinha möchte weiterhin zum FC Bayern! Ein Wechsel im Januar ist zwar nicht fest vereinbart, aber möglich. @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) September 3, 2023

João Palhinha wants to stay at Bayern! A change in January is not firmly agreed, but possible.

João Palhinha's family to @SPORT1 on whether a January move to Bayern is possible: "Of course that's a possibility. João always only wanted to go to Bayern" [@kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/PkvMhcsUgN — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 3, 2023

Bayern president Herbert Hainer also said that Palhinha isn’t off the table and that the Rekordmeister might come back for him later:

Hainer on whether Palhinha is off the table: "No. We'll see and if there's still a need, we'd return (for him)" [@SPORT1_Dopa] pic.twitter.com/Gs9h1pLomF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 3, 2023

With Konrad Laimer bossing at right-back against Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bayern finally won away to Gladbach for the first time in four years), he could see more time there which basically leaves just Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in midfield (Ryan Gravenberch was sold to Liverpool). An extra midfielder is needed.

In any case, Bayern might channel their inner Terminator because...

(Quick fact: Arnold Schwarzenegger is a Bayern fan!)