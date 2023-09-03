Leon Goretzka glad Bayern Munich “finally” nabbed win over Gladbach at Borussia Park

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka knew facing off with Borussia Mönchengladbach on its home turf was not going to be easy.

Of course, Goretzka was correct.

Die Fohlen jumped out to a 1-0 lead before the Bavarians stormed back to win the match 2-1 in what felt like a monumental victory for Bayern Munich.

It was only an early season Bundesliga match, but to Goretzka and his teammates, it felt like so much more.

“A lot of things were good today. The goal conceded was brutally unfortunate. We didn’t let that get into our heads and kept our rhythm going. It’s good that we rewarded ourselves and finally managed to win here again,” said Goretzka (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The win sends Bayern Munich into the international break with three wins in three league matches. As you can tell from Goretzka’s quote, though, this might have been worth more than three points and a good spot in the Bundesliga table.

