Vote! Gladbach 1 - 2 Bayern Munich: player ratings

Bayern Munich notched a hard-earned 2-1 comeback win on the road at perennial thorn-in-the-side Gladbach.

For the first time since his arrival in Munich, Harry Kane did not get on the scoresheet — but it did not matter as Leroy Sané and teenage super-sub Mathys Tel picked up the slack.

Still, it was a tough slog. Despite buying Yann Sommer and later selling him to Inter Milan, Bayern found themselves faced with a superlative Gladbach goalkeeper performance, this time from 25-year-old Moritz Nicolas. It took two sensational finishes to seal the win.

Here is how German outlet Bild rated the players and coaches:

