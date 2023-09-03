Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel just wants Joshua Kimmich to be himself

Much has been made of Joshua Kimmich’s role at Bayern Munich.

Is he a No. 6? Is he a No. 8?

Does it matter?

Maybe not, if he keeps performing like his did in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. Kimmich had two assists, completed 94 of his 101 passes (93%), had six key passes, and won three of his five ground duels.

When Bayern Munich needed Kimmich to play a strong match, he did just that.

For Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, he just wants Kimmich to be himself and to rein in his willingness to attack a bit...every once in a while.

“Jo can just stay Jo. The idea was simply to develop his creative potential. I see that every day in training. We have three midfielders who like to score goals, who love to be in the opponent’s sixteen. They’re all great, the three. And I would have liked to put someone in the cross for the three to help them develop their full offensive potential. Jo has to curb that a bit now. But he just has to carry on as before,” Tuchel said (as captured by Tz).

No.6? No. 8? No matter...if Kimmich keeps performing like this, he will not have to worry about being shifted anywhere any time soon.