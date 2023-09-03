 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thomas Müller lauds Bayern Munich for overcoming rough patch after Gladbach goal

Bayern Munich picked up an elusive road win at Gladbach.

Borussia Mönchengladbach v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It is not everyday that Bayern Munich waltzes into Borussia Park and is able to come away with three points.

On match day three for the Bundesliga, the Bavarians did just that in picking up a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach.

For grizzled veteran Thomas Müller, it was good to see the team’s resilience after falling behind 1-0 in the first half.

“Today was fun. We had a bit of a headache in the ten minutes after conceding the goal - I had the impression that the close decisions went against us. But then we recovered well and controlled the game. I think the win was deserved,” told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Müller’s first start of the season was mucked up due to Gladbach’s compact shape, but the Raumdeuter did well to help create opportunities for his squad. With a few days off for the international break, Müller should be fresh and ready to go against Bayer Leverkusen on September 15th.

