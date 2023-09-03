Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer dishes on his willingness to play right-back and his crucial role in win vs Gladbach

After Bayern Munich’s gritty 2-1 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Konrad Laimer offered some comments post-match, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, on the win and his ability to play at right back.

“It was a deserved win. We kept on trying until we got rewarded. The most important thing today was the three points, so we can be relaxed going into the international break,” Laimer remarked.

Laimer was, of course, a key element of Bayern’s fight to the end approach, as his introduction at half time for Noussair Mazraoui led to a surge in Bayern’s energy and fortunes, helping Bayern control the game and ultimately come out on top. But, surprisingly, he had done it playing as a right back instead of his usual position in midfield.

Laimer’s thoughts on this are simple: “Let’s put it this way: I just enjoy playing. The coach decides whether that is in midfield or right back. I prefer to be on the pitch, regardless of my position. I was brought in to bring energy onto the pitch, I think I did that well.”