Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel clarifies why injured star Jamal Musiala was called to Germany

One of the more odd decisions of the weekend was Hansi Flick’s decision to call injured Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala to the German national team.

Musiala, who has been shelved with a hamstring injury for more than two weeks, was a surprising name on the roster list for Flick.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel provided some clarity on the situation and presented a timeline for when Musiala would find his way back on to the pitch.

“That was agreed upon. We didn’t want to take any risks today and Jamal is continuing to train with us individually. He will definitely miss the first (Germany) game and, if everything goes well, travel to the national team for the second game,” Tuchel noted (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

With Germany scuffling badly in its recent matches, Musiala’s call is very curious. How much of an impact can he make after being out of action? While he has to return from this injury at some point, the safest move would seem to be to have him continue to rest and rehab until Bayern Munich gets back into full team training.