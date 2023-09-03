Mathys Tel is truly a supersub for Bayern Munich in 2-1 win over Gladbach

Bayern Munich shook the specter of another disappointing showing by grinding out a 2-1 victory over a very game Borussia Mönchengladbach side.

Behind two assists from Joshua Kimmich and timely goals from Leroy Sané and Mathys Tel, the Bavarians were able to race out of town with three much needed points.

For Tel, who notched the game winning goal in the 87th minute off of a great corner delivery from Kimmich, it was the latest in a series of impressive substitute appearances. In fact, @OptaFranz issued a tweet stating that Tel has scored six of his seven Bundesliga goals as a substitute — the most in the league since the beginning of last season:

6 – Bayern München’s Mathys Tel has scored six of his seven Bundesliga goals as a substitute, since the start of last season no other player has managed to score as many goals as a substitute in the competition as Tel (6). Impact. #BMGFCB pic.twitter.com/oAwTBmoffG — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 2, 2023

Tel’s electric ability was called into question by some fans last month after a subpar showing in the DFL-Supercup.

Talk about a wild overreaction.

Still just 19-years-old, Tel is, indeed, not ready yet to be “The Man”...however, he is growing, learning, eager, and willing to put in the hard work necessary to eventually be a regular starter in a “Top 5” league once his game matures.