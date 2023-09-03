Gladbach reactions as they finally fall at home to Bayern Munich

The last time Bayern Munich won away at Gladbach, it was on Matchday 24 of the 2018/19 season. Since then and prior to this season, Bayern has had just two wins total against their Bundesliga rivals, and a 0-2-3 record in all competitions over the past two seasons.

So Bayern’s 2-1 win at Borussia-Park on Saturday means a lot — and was bitter disappointment for Gladbach. The home side started the game on the front foot with the game’s first goal and then hunkered down, but to no avail. Leroy Sané’s sensational leveler was followed by a Mathys Tel header from a corner late.

“There’s a lot of quality at Bayern,” said Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane (via FCBayern.com). “We wanted to leave them very little space, make the spaces tight and be compact. In the end, we ran out of fuel. Every change had to be carefully thought through because we’ve had to deal with a number of injuries in recent weeks. In the end, it’s still annoying to concede a goal from a corner. We defended a lot of set pieces well, but in the end they got through.”

“We gave everything today,” added captain and midfielder Julian Weigl. “You’ll always concede at some point against Bayern. We didn’t manage to retain the ball after going ahead and had to run about a lot. Bayern made the game quick, we had to close the gaps. We lacked freshness and the time where we could catch our breath. It’s a shame we the conceded a goal like that from a set piece at the end.”

As for Moritz Nicolas, the German goalkeeper who put in an impressive shift — facing 25 shots, eight on target — the result was a bitter pill.

“I really would’ve liked a point, so I’m obviously disappointed,” Nicolas said.

