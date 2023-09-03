Thomas Tuchel looking forward to an “attractive and tough” group for Bayern Munich in Champions League

Bayern Munich has been drawn to Group A in the UEFA Champions League where they will take on Manchester United, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray. The schedule for the group stage matches has not yet been release, but on paper, there’s zero reason why Bayern shouldn’t be able to progress out of the group and onto the knockout stages. They are odds-on favorites to win Group A as well.

They have had a far more recent history with Manchester United than with Copenhagen and Galatasaray, but nothing is a given in Europe’s most elite competition and Bayern can’t take anything for granted. There can always be tightly-contested debate as to whether it’s better for a team to have a really difficult group to progress through, or having one that they can walk their way through. Does a tougher group make them more primed for the knockouts, or do easier opponents create more confidence with each multi-goal margin win?

Regardless of how the group stage as a whole is looked at, Thomas Tuchel said he’s looking forward to what he referred to as an “attractive and tough” group for the Rekordmeister. That, perhaps, sums up how Group A is viewed for Bayern; completely doable, but they don’t want to get too ahead of themselves.

“We have an attractive and tough group. There are no easy opponents in the Champions League. Every group game is difficult. Manchester United is a real force with a great stadium. Copenhagen has a young coach. Galatasaray had a great window and has a special atmosphere. These are very attractive opponents. The Dortmund group is the toughest group on paper,” Tuchel explained, also making mention of Dortmund’s group that contain Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United. Group F has been dubbed this season’s ‘Group of Death’ in the Champions League (via @iMiaSanMia).

