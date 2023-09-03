 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: In his final hours with Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane was denied chance to say goodbye to friends and teammates

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München and Paulaner Photo Session Photo by Alexandra Beier/Getty Images for Paulaner

According to a report from Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Tottenham Hotspur did everything to Harry Kane, but hand him a cardboard box for his belongings in the final hours before his move to Bayern Munich was finalized.

Kane, a club legend at Tottenham, was advised to not go to the training ground to say goodbye to his teammates and other team personnel:

Harry Kane was barred from Tottenham’s training ground in the hours before completing his move to Bayern. The club wrote, in an email, to formally tell Kane it would not be appropriate for him to return to their training ground ahead of formalising his transfer.

Kane did not get the chance to say any face-to-face goodbyes and did not pick up any of his personal possessions himself. Instead, he had to wait for them to be sent on to him and his family, who also could not access their suite at the stadium.

It is understood that leaving a club can be touchy, but denying Kane the chance to say goodbye is a...tough look. Hopefully, the warm welcome he received in Bavaria softened that blow.

